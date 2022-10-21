2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.92

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $5.11. 2U shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 807,508 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

2U Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 676,511 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 747,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 236,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

