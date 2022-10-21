3,409 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.53. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

