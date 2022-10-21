37Protocol (37C) Price Tops $0.77

37Protocol (37C) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. 37Protocol has a market cap of $570.42 million and $63,630.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 37Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00004031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,250.70 or 0.27639613 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010803 BTC.

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol launched on July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 37Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 37Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

