3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Reduced by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.6% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in 3M by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 73,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $115.85. 91,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

