49,540 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 14,556,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

