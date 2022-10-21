673,698 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 673,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,472,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of PACCAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. 22,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

