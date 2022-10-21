770 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

