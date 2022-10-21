7,800 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.4% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. 546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

