800 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Sempra by 13.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 233,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 2.8 %

SRE stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.89.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.



