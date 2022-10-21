9,566 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,566 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.22. 6,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.08. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

