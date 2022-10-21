A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $525.34

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 525.34 ($6.35) and traded as low as GBX 448.50 ($5.42). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 448.50 ($5.42), with a volume of 61,758 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 594.25 ($7.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £483.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 491.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 524.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

