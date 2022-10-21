A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.20 million-$874.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.10 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AOS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,959. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

