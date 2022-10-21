ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of ABB by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ABB by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 35,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,719. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

