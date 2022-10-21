AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.15 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.