AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.03. 59,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $107.15 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

