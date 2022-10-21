ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,724.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $115.23 million and approximately $4,724.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,187.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002842 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00057298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00047407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00119047 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,352.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

