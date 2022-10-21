ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $114.46 million and $5,386.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,043.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002874 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005200 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00119047 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,352.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

