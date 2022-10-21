Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Accenture by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,607,000 after purchasing an additional 325,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $264.56. 7,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.07. The company has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

