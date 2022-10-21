Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Shares Down 7.1%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

