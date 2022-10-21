Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,686 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

