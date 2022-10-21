Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 123.00 to 114.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 99.00 to 96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

