Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $332.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $332.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.78.
Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %
Adobe stock opened at $302.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.15. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
