Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $332.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $332.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Adobe stock opened at $302.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.15. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

