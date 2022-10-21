Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,395.13.

AutoZone stock traded up $13.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,272.70. 1,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,131.41. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

