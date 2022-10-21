Advisory Services Network LLC Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.84. 796,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,807,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

