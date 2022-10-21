Advisory Services Network LLC Has $46.65 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,386 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 128,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.76. 189,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

