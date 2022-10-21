Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,237,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $81,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $92.81. 2,461,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,430,229. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

