Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.63. 66,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,861. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

