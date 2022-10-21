Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 16.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.15. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

