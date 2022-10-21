Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,812,000 after buying an additional 224,322 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 331,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 225,002 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 77,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,017,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 80,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

