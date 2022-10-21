Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Lowered to €5.70 at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Aegon had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aegon will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

