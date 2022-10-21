AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MITT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff bought 8,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,284,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 548,009 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Featured Stories

