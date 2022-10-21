AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.71

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $4.31. AGF Management shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGFMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

