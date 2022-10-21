Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,495 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 368,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,261 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 778,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 480,789 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 724,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,816. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $899.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

