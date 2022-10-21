Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 21,082 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 112,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,712. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

