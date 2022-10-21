Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $31.13. 25,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

