Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. 11,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,886. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.