Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.99. 16,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

