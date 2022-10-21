Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

