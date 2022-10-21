Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 73.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 285,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,946,100. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

