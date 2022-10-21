Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556,112 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63.

