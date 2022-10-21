Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,468 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 750,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,060,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 134,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,761,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $71.32 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

