Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

