Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.10 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 720.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,709 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,190,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

