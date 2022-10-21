Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.26 Million Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,109 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Camping World worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 196.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Down 2.1 %

Camping World stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.65.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.