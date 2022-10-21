Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.19 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Ciena by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,411 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

