Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.70 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock valued at $122,222,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

