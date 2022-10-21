Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.70 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock valued at $122,222,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.