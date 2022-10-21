Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 205,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NYSE:IPG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

