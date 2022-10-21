Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $256.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $248.17 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

