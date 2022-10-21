Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after buying an additional 715,830 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,759,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after buying an additional 418,761 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,689,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after buying an additional 146,944 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,532,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

RUN opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.27. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.