Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 863.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 131,087 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,284.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $391,174,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.3 %

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $102.18 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.